J&K recorded over 2 lakh dog bite cases in past three years: Govt

A staggering 2,12,968 people were bitten by dogs, mostly strays, since the year 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Omar Abdullah informed the J&K assembly on Tuesday.

The numbers reveal that around 4,700 people were bitten by dogs on an average every month at a rate of around 160 incidents every day from the beginning of 2022 to September 2025.

In a written response to National Conference legislator Mubarak Gul, Omar informed that as many as 1,14,498 dog bite cases were reported in Kashmir valley and 98,470 cases in Jammu division during the period.

The government also informed that a total of 48,998 dogs were sterilised and vaccinated from June 2023 to September 2025 with 27,237 sterilisations done by Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) and 13,730 performed by Jammu MC.

HT reported in August that Srinagar SMC had restarted the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in August this year after it was stopped in November 2024 owing to winter. It was supposed to start in March this year but lack of response to the tenders for the sterilisations further delayed the program.

The ABC was started in Kashmir in 2013 with one centre in Srinagar’s Shuhama which has 50 kennels where the authorities would sterilize just 5-10 dogs per day making miniscule impact to control the spiraling population of dogs particularly in the city which the officials put anywhere between 50,000 to 60,000.

After the second ABC centre was opened in 2023 at Tengpora on an area of 7 kanals with 210 kennels, the authorities have been able to perform 60-70 sterilisations per day.

Every year, around 5000 people, mostly children and elderly report to health centres with dog bites, making it one of the dreaded civic issue problems in the UT’s cities.

The government response in the assembly stated that Srinagar MC had launched comprehensive sterilization & immunization drive of street dogs ward-wise in Srinagar City under the ABC and anti-rabies vaccination programme being executed in accordance to the provisions of the ABC Rules, 2023, and guidelines outlined by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

“Under Phase-lst, 14,331 street dogs were sterilised and 14,706 street dogs were immunised against rabies at the designated ABC centres of SMC at Tengpora and Shuhama respectively,” the response said.

For the year 2025-2026, the SMC has engaged an Animal Welfare Board of India recognised organisation to carry out the work of the ABC & Anti Rabies Vaccination Programme . “ Further, Srinagar MC is establishing a third sterilisation Centre at Ahal Chatterhama the work of which is presently under progress & with its establishment , the capacity to sterilise/immunise street dogs within the limits of SMC will be augmented to tenfold,” it said.

The CM said that the directorate of urban local bodies, Kashmir, is in the process of establishing ABC centres in all the nine other districts of Kashmir division, for which the matter for identification of land has already been taken up with the district development commissioners of respective districts.

“ In the first phase land/building has already been identified for 03 clusters at (Baramulla, Kulgam & Sumbal) for establishment of these centres,” he said.