J&K records lowest Covid infections in 68 days

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded lowest Covid infections in 68 days with 774 cases taking the overall total to 3,07,412.

The last time UT had witnessed infections less than 800 was on April 6.

As many as 12 persons also lost their lives to coronavirus in the UT taking the overall deaths to 4,186.

There were 545 cases and five deaths in Kashmir valley. The Jammu division saw 229 infections and seven fatalities.

From Monday, UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The number of patients who recovered in the UT on Sunday was 2,153, including 1,267 from Kashmir and 698 from Jammu. The active positive cases dropped to 15,081 from the highest-ever of 52,848 on May 13.

The overall number of people who recovered reached 2,88,145 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 93.73%.

Officials said that 43,130 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests crossing 9.17 million.

Officials said with 149 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections. All other 19 districts had below 100 cases with single-digit cases in five districts.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.20 lakh cases and 1,930 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,116 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 814 deaths.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.

Covid restrictions relaxed further in 8 J&K districts

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced further easing of restrictions in eight districts showing significant improvement in the Covid situation. The decision to grant relaxations in Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora in Kashmir division and Poonch, Reasi, Ramban and Doda in Jammu division was taken at a meeting which focussed on total weekly new cases (per million), positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate and vaccination coverage of the targeted population, an official order said.

It said government and private offices can function in the eight districts without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, while barber shops, salons are permitted to open on all days of a week, except on Saturday and Sundays. Similarly, standalone shops, outdoor bazaars and shopping complexes are also permitted to open on all days except the weekends, the order said.

The order said the wholesale trade of liquor would continue to be permitted to operate on five days in a week in the entire Union Territory, where a weekend corona curfew remains in force on Saturday and Sunday. However, the educational institutions, including private coaching centres are closed till June 15, while all cinemas, multiplexes, clubs, gyms, spas, message centres and paid parks have been directed to remain closed till further orders.