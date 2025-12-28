J&K reservation issue: MP Ruhullah warns of protest

MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah, who is planning to hold a protest on the issue of reservation outside the house of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, said that he is ready to hold the protest outside the house or office of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah, who is planning to hold a protest on the issue of reservation outside the house of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, said that he is ready to hold the protest outside the house or office of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. (Representational image)

Last year, Ruhullah who is MP from Srinagar had held a similar protest along with students at Gupkar outside the house of CM Omar Abdullah. After that protest the NC top leadership including Omar got annoyed with the MP who is also senior NC leader.

On Friday, Ruhullah had threatened to hold a protest outside the house of CM Abdullah’s Gupkar residence if he fails to take students into confidence about the steps he had taken to resolve the issue of reservations.

After the protest threat several NC leaders including health and education minister Sakina Ittoo had dared Ruhullah to hold the protest outside the LG’s residence as the reservation file is currently lying with the LG. Even NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said the reservation file is with LG after the cabinet approved the file.

Ruhullah on the sidelines of a Public Darbar said that he is ready to hold a similar protest outside the LG’s office. “I am inviting all legislators and even minister Sakina Ittoo to come and join the protest and if they motivate students about the steps taken so far on the reservation issue I can hold a similar protest outside the LG’s office.”

Ruhullah said that he can’t leave students alone in their fight. “Even today if CM calls students and apprises them of the steps the government has taken on this issue and students get satisfied, he will cancel his protest,” he told reporters.

Though the government is yet to respond, the MP Srinagar has started making arrangements for the protest in Srinagar on Sunday which will start from Polo View.

While many opposition leaders have said they could join the protest, NC leaders are critical of Ruhullah for holding the protest against his own party.