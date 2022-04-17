J&K: Security reviewed in Kathua ahead of PM’s April 24 visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the police authorities in Kathua district on Sunday reviewed the security situation and called for strengthening of the border and national highway security grid to rule out any subversive activities, officials said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal, chaired a meeting at district police lines Kathua, which was among others attended by additional superintendent of police Suresh Kumar Chib, deputy superintendents of police, all sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and in-charges of police posts and border police posts, a police spokesman said. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Palli village of nearby Samba district on National Panchayat Day on April 24 to address a public meeting which is likely to be attended by over 30,000 panchayat members from across the Union Territory. “All the participants have been directed to strengthen the border security grid, National highway Grid and city Grid. Besides they were also advised to enhance patrolling and strengthen inter-state checking points,” the spokesman said. He said the officers were also directed to enhance patrolling and area domination and intensify vehicle checking to rule out any subversive activities.

Palli villagers upbeat over Modi’s visit

The residents of Palli in Samba district are upbeat over the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their village, which is set to become the first carbon-free solar panchayat in the union territory.

From the macadamised roads to the recently launched electric bus service, the village located just 17 kms from the winter capital Jammu is witnessing a major transformation with an upgraded Panchayat Ghar, renovated government high school building, a new pond and improved playfields.

The work is going on at war-footing especially on the 500 KV solar plant which is being installed in a record time of nearly three weeks on a total area of 6,408 square metres to provide clean electricity to 340 houses in the model panchayat under the central government’s ‘Gram Urja Swaraj’ programme.

“A twenty-five member team is working round the clock to complete the ₹2.75 crore project in the next couple of days before its formal inauguration by the prime minister during his visit to the village on April 24,” chairman and managing director, Central Electronics Limited, Chetan Prakash Jain said.