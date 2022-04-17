J&K: Security reviewed in Kathua ahead of PM’s April 24 visit
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the police authorities in Kathua district on Sunday reviewed the security situation and called for strengthening of the border and national highway security grid to rule out any subversive activities, officials said.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal, chaired a meeting at district police lines Kathua, which was among others attended by additional superintendent of police Suresh Kumar Chib, deputy superintendents of police, all sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and in-charges of police posts and border police posts, a police spokesman said. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Palli village of nearby Samba district on National Panchayat Day on April 24 to address a public meeting which is likely to be attended by over 30,000 panchayat members from across the Union Territory. “All the participants have been directed to strengthen the border security grid, National highway Grid and city Grid. Besides they were also advised to enhance patrolling and strengthen inter-state checking points,” the spokesman said. He said the officers were also directed to enhance patrolling and area domination and intensify vehicle checking to rule out any subversive activities.
Palli villagers upbeat over Modi’s visit
The residents of Palli in Samba district are upbeat over the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their village, which is set to become the first carbon-free solar panchayat in the union territory.
From the macadamised roads to the recently launched electric bus service, the village located just 17 kms from the winter capital Jammu is witnessing a major transformation with an upgraded Panchayat Ghar, renovated government high school building, a new pond and improved playfields.
The work is going on at war-footing especially on the 500 KV solar plant which is being installed in a record time of nearly three weeks on a total area of 6,408 square metres to provide clean electricity to 340 houses in the model panchayat under the central government’s ‘Gram Urja Swaraj’ programme.
“A twenty-five member team is working round the clock to complete the ₹2.75 crore project in the next couple of days before its formal inauguration by the prime minister during his visit to the village on April 24,” chairman and managing director, Central Electronics Limited, Chetan Prakash Jain said.
-
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
-
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
-
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
