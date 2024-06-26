J&K: Terrorist killed by security forces as gunfight rages in Doda

A terrorist was killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, police said. A terrorist was killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

The gunfight started at Bajaad village in Gandoh area around 9.50am amid an intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks in the hill district on June 11 and 12, police officials said.

Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in Gandoh area the next day. After the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh each on four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operating in the district.

The police, assisted by security forces, launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat on Wednesday morning but came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a ‘dhok’ (mud house), the official said, adding that one terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and opened fire on the search parties.

The exchange of fire was still going on when reports were last received, the officials said.

An army helicopter was seen hovering over the area for surveillance, they added.

Meanwhile, a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from Pind village in the Chingus area of Rajouri district, the officials said.

They said the grenade was recovered on Tuesday evening by a patrolling party of security forces.

Search operation underway in Reasi

A search operation is underway in a forest area in Reasi district also following suspicious movement of armed persons, officials said on Wednesday.

The search was conducted in the Kanda-Poni area, where terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple on June 9. The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, rolled down a gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others. Locals reported the suspected movement of three armed persons in the Kanda area on Tuesday evening, prompting the army, CRPF and police to launch the search operation.