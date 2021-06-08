J&K to form district-level task force to look after Covid affected, infected kids

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday sanctioned district-level task forces, which will be headed by deputy magistrates, for providing care and protection to children affected and infected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 450 children in the Union Territory have either lost a single parent or both parents to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. In an order issued by the commissioner secretary to the government MK Dwivedi, the task forces have been sanctioned in all 20 districts.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of district level task forces comprising district magistrate, chief medical officer, additional superintendent of police, district social welfare officer, district child protection officer, chairperson of child welfare committee or any member of the committee, and an NGO running a child care institution nominated by the district magistrate, in each district, for providing care and protection to children infected by Covid as well as children of Covid infected parents in the Jammu and Kashmir,” read the order.

The task force will compile details of all adults who have died due to Covid complications and ascertain whether any children had been orphaned and were in need of government protection. Such children will be presented before the child welfare committee, which will decide on a plan for their rehabilitation such as adoption, foster care, or sponsorship and institutionalisation as the last resort as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Children whose parents are undergoing Covid treatment and are left without relative(s), or guardian(s) to take necessary care can be placed in temporary shelters. The children will also be provided counselling.

The task force will also ensure timely referral of children infected with Covid to treatment centers besides ensuring their nutritional support during post-treatment period.

It will also identify and design one registered child care institution in each district and make arrangements for such institutions as Covid care centres, exclusively for children.

“It is further ordered that the district level task force will meet every week and as and when required for providing intervention programmes for care and protection of these children. The district collector will be responsible for convening the meeting of the task force and will submit a status report once a fortnight,” said Dwivedi in his order.

UT social welfare secretary Sheetal Nanda said, “We are in the process of collecting data of Saksham scheme beneficiaries and intend to be ready with it by June 20. Over 400 children have either lost a parent or both parents to the infection so far in J&K. After verification, we need to open their bank accounts. They will be joint accounts of the minor with a major guardian. Besides, we need details such as where they are studying.”

The divisional commissioners in Kashmir and Jammu and all district heads have been given the June 20 deadline after which the process of sanctioning relief will begin.

The J&K government has already constituted a five-member panel for hand-holding families of Covid victims.

Apart from financial assistance of ₹1,000 a month to such families, the government has approved scholarship to their children.

Under the scheme, the surviving spouse and the eldest surviving member of the affected families will receive a special monthly pension of ₹1,000 through direct bank transfer (DBT), provided they are not otherwise receiving any pension under other schemes.

The scheme will provide special scholarships to children who lost their earning parent(s), sibling(s), guardian(s) to Covid. The special scholarship of ₹20,000 and ₹40,000 will be paid annually through DBT to children studying up to Class 12 and those pursuing higher education, respectively.