J&K CM opens Tulip Garden with hope for tourism rebound

Invoking a message of resilience, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday opened Asia’s largest tulip garden with a hopeful Kashmiri couplet: “Wande tzale, sheen gali, beyi yi bahaar (Winter will flee, snow will melt, and spring will come again).” Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah taking a selfie along with his cabinet colleagues after throwing open the Tulip Garden in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

“Such lovely weather. Snow, rains, and the beauty and fragrance of flowers—where else can we get this?” The chief minister told reporters against the backdrop of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. “We hope that spring infuses fresh life for our tourist season and the people associated with it. They had to face some difficult times, but the situation changes. We only hope that the situation remains calm and the stakeholders witness a very good season.”

The iconic terraced garden, nestled in the Zabarwan foothills, opened to the public 10 days ahead of schedule following the hottest February in decades.

The garden was among 44 destinations closed for tourists last year following the April 2024 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Reopening after a comprehensive security audit, Abdullah said that security forces would “make their presence felt” at all major tourist spots to ensure visitor safety.

Beyond tourism, the chief minister outlined a vision to turn floriculture into a commercial export venture. “Most things are in place. Once we secure a reliable cold chain, be it through rail or air, this sector can truly bloom,” he said. He also noted that efforts are underway to develop tulip bulbs locally to reduce the cost of imports from the Netherlands and save foreign exchange.

The 4,500-kanal garden features a record 18 lakh tulips this year across 70 varieties. The density of bulbs has been increased to provide a richer visual experience, complemented by nearly 1 lakh other species like daffodils and hyacinths.

The response on the opening day was encouraging with tourists from across India queuing long before the gates opened.

For the first time, the floriculture department has introduced online ticket booking via its official website to help visitors skip the long queues at the gate. The garden is open from 9am to 7pm daily.

The administration expects to shatter previous attendance records, which reached 8 lakh visitors in 2025, during this year’s four-week blooming window.