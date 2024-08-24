J&K Congress leader returning home from Rahul Gandhi’s meet hit by truck, dies

Senior Congress leader and vice-chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Kashmiri migrants’ cell, Shadi Lal Pandita, died in a road accident near Sidhra while returning home after attending the meeting called by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening. The Congress leader was returning home from Rahul Gandhi’s meet in Jammu. (File)

Pandita, 64, is survived by his wife Lalita Pandita, a daughter and a son.

“He was a dedicated Congress leader and a vocal voice of the cause of Kashmiri migrants. He remained associated with the party right from youth Congress,” Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Police said at 6.45 pm on Thursday, Shadi Lal Pandita, who was riding a mobile, was hit by a negligently driven truck at Bajalta and died on the spot.

The truck driver, who was arrested immediately, has been identified as Hilal Ahmed, son of Gh Mohiuddin of Awantipora in Kashmir. Pandita lived with his family in the Jagti satellite township in Nagrota.

The rank and file of the Congress party expressed shock over his death and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family.

AICC in-charge Bharat Sinh solanki, party’s local unit president Tariq Hameed Karra, working presidents Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney, PCC migrant cell chairman, H L Pandita, Kamal Fotedar and several others deeply condoled his death.

“In his death, we have lost a leader, who always raises the issue of internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits at different forums,” said Sunil Pandita, a dweller of the Jagti satellite township.

“His death has created a void. We have no words to describe our loss,” he added.

JKPCC president and former minister Raman Bhalla, who attended the cremation of the deceased, recalled his services to the displaced Kashmiri community.

“He always raised issues of the Pandit community. When I was a revenue minister, I consulted him on many issues. He toiled hard for his community. I pray to God for eternal peace to the noble soul,” Bhalla said.