J&K estates department fails to file report on occupation of government bungalows, HC grants tin me

After the estates department failed to file a compliance report before the high court (HC) regarding unauthorised occupation of government bungalows by former ministers and legislators, a division bench comprising chief justice (acting) Tashi Rabstan and justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi on Tuesday extended the time directing the department to ensure compliance. The HC has granted time to additional advocate general (AAG) Amit Gupta to file the compliance report . (File)

The division bench of the J&K and Ladakh high court granted time to additional advocate general (AAG) Amit Gupta to file the compliance report in terms of high court order dated April 3, 2022.

The court back in April 2022 issued clear directions to the Jammu and director estates director, Srinagar, to pass specific individual orders in respect of 43 occupants.

The occupants are largely from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the directors were also directed to inform the high court on how much rentals the 43 occupants had been paying with supporting documents and this exercise was to be completed within a period of one month.

When this PIL came up for hearing, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed submitted that the estates department has no respect for the orders of the division bench as no compliance report has been filed despite clear directions.

He further submitted that special treatment was being provided to 43 occupants who are close to the seat of power and have proximity with the powers that be.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted that in Jammu and Kashmir, where the last assembly was dissolved in June, 2018, at least 43 occupants have been allowed to overstay in the ministerial bungalows and government accommodations contrary to the judgments passed by the apex court.

He further submitted that the estates department is hand-in-glove with the occupants, who have their own accommodations at Jammu as well as Srinagar.

AAG Amit Gupta submitted that a review meeting was convened on August 3 in which the committee has sought certain additional information and for this reason, he sought more time for the estates department to file the compliance report.

After considering the submissions of both the sides, the division bench granted time to the estates department to file the compliance report in terms of order dated April 3, 2022.

The division bench directed the registry to re-notify the matter on August 21.