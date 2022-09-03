JKPCC president asks cadre to expose BJP’s draconian policies

The newly appointed president of a “beleaguered” J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, Vikar Rasool Wani on Friday asked the party cadre to create awareness among the people about “BJP’s draconian policies towards J&K since the formation of BJP government at the centre.”

The Congress party on Friday held a joint meeting of DCC Jammu Urban and Rural here regarding the “Mehngai Pe Halla Bol Rally” to be held on September 4 at Ram Leela Ground in New Delhi.

Wani invited the leaders to participate in the rally to be held in Delhi over the issue and highlighted the strategic measures, which will be adopted by Congress in J&K to create awareness of the BJP’s draconian policies towards J&K since 2014.

He said that the new land laws removed the last strand of protection that was available to the UT and pushed the future of lakhs of residents into uncertainty.

“Many people had trusted the BJP government at the Centre but its exploitative and unwise decisions have made the public reluctant and doubtful of its intentions. This was a huge betrayal by the government to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The people are unhappy with this government’s decisions which pull the curtains down from their false promises were made after the statehood was snatched away”, he added.

JKPCC working president and former minister Raman Bhalla highlighted the failures of the BJP government and said that unlike other states in India, J&K now lacked the protection and autonomy that can be provided by a state government.

“Its exclusive rights were ruthlessly taken away with its statehood. BJP’s policies in J&K are bound to create more unemployment. Curative measures need to be taken for which the first step should be creating more awareness among the people,” he added.