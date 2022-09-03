JKPCC president asks cadre to expose BJP’s draconian policies
The Congress party on Friday held a joint meeting of DCC Jammu Urban and Rural here regarding the “Mehngai Pe Halla Bol Rally” to be held on September 4 at Ram Leela Ground in New Delhi
The newly appointed president of a “beleaguered” J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, Vikar Rasool Wani on Friday asked the party cadre to create awareness among the people about “BJP’s draconian policies towards J&K since the formation of BJP government at the centre.”
Wani invited the leaders to participate in the rally to be held in Delhi over the issue and highlighted the strategic measures, which will be adopted by Congress in J&K to create awareness of the BJP’s draconian policies towards J&K since 2014.
He said that the new land laws removed the last strand of protection that was available to the UT and pushed the future of lakhs of residents into uncertainty.
“Many people had trusted the BJP government at the Centre but its exploitative and unwise decisions have made the public reluctant and doubtful of its intentions. This was a huge betrayal by the government to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The people are unhappy with this government’s decisions which pull the curtains down from their false promises were made after the statehood was snatched away”, he added.
JKPCC working president and former minister Raman Bhalla highlighted the failures of the BJP government and said that unlike other states in India, J&K now lacked the protection and autonomy that can be provided by a state government.
“Its exclusive rights were ruthlessly taken away with its statehood. BJP’s policies in J&K are bound to create more unemployment. Curative measures need to be taken for which the first step should be creating more awareness among the people,” he added.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
