J&K’s cricketing crescendo elicits euphoric reactions on reaching Ranji final

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by reaching the final of Ranji Trophy after 66 years, enthusing the cricket aficionados on the streets of the Union territory and eliciting praise from the political leaders and cricketing experts. Jammu and Kashmir players with their coach and support staff pose for a group photo after their victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in West Bengal on Wednesday. (PTI)

J&K defeated two times former champions Bengal by six wickets at Kalyan after restricting them to a very low total in their second innings. J&K had to reach a target of 126 in their second innings which they achieved in 35th over on day four after scoring 302 in their first innings. Bengal had scored 328 and 99 in their two innings.

Pace bowler Auqib Nabi achieved match winning figures by taking overall nine wickets, and also scoring 42 runs in first innings.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the J&K Ranji Team on their semi-final victory and qualifying for the maiden Ranji Trophy final. “No individual can win the Ranji Trophy alone. This is the success of the entire team, and of the support staff as well. I congratulate them all on my behalf and on behalf of the entire people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said.

The CM said that the achievement reflects the team’s determination and rising sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir. He also congratulated Paras Dogra, team captain for becoming the 2nd player in Indian domestic circuit to score 10,000 plus runs in Ranji Trophy and Auqib Nabi for his 9-wicket haul in the semi-final, taking his season’s tally to 55 wickets from 16 innings.

J&K had started its Ranji Trophy journey in 1959-60 and had last qualified for the knockouts in 2013-14.

National cricketing icons like Irfan Pathan who mentored the team for some time in 2018-19 said that J&K has played amazing cricket as a team. “Today, I am witnessing the J&K cricket team scripting history by playing the final. The former players and coaches of J&K, who had seen this dream, that dream has now become reality. When we talk of J&K cricket we would talk about the talent of individual players but now we will talk about J&K as a cricket team,” Pathan said.

“They beat Hyderabad, then defeated Rajasthan by an innings and then knocked out defending champion MP in the quarter final. The team also beat former champions West Bengal in the semi final and seven times champions Delhi in the league stage. J&K are playing amazing cricket,” he said.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the team on their victory. You have etched a new golden chapter in the sporting history of J&K. Entire UT is proud of your extraordinary performance. May you continue this winning momentum and bring glory to J&K,” he said.

J&K Cricket Association member Brig Anil Gupta said that this moment was waiting to be reached. “I congratulate the people of J&K particularly the cricket lovers.The people of J&K were waiting for this day for a long time. The process was started a few years back and that has fetched its fruit. There were some ups and downs but there was nothing lacking in the team’s commitment. Every player played its role. We have defeated most teams on their home turf,” he said.

The win also echoed in the power corridors of the J&K assembly. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, together with other members congratulated the team.

“This historic achievement has filled the entire region with pride and joy, inspiring the aspiring cricketers across Jammu and Kashmir to pursue excellence in sports,” he said. The Speaker conveyed his best wishes to the players for the upcoming title match.