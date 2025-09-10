J&K’s Doda tense, additional security deployed in sensitive areas

An uneasy calm prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district where prohibitory orders remained in place on Wednesday following clashes between protesters and security forces during demonstrations against the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Security personnel standing guard in Doda on Wednesday after tension escalated following the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). (PTI Photo)

The arch of these restrictions has been widened to Bhaderwah valley, with all shops and business establishments shut in the town.

At least eight police personnel, including two officers, were injured in the clashes on Tuesday. Demonstrations erupted after Malik was detained under the PSA and lodged in Kathua jail for allegedly disturbing public order.

The situation remained tense throughout the night in Doda district, particularly in the Doda assembly constituency, according to reports.

Doda town and adjoining areas have been sealed and additional security personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas of the district, including Bhaderwah, Gandoh, Bhalessa, Chilli Pingal, Kahara, and Thathri, officials said.

All business establishments and educational institutions have been closed, and people have been advised to stay indoors.

“The situation is peaceful. There are no reports of any untoward incidents from anywhere,” a police officer said, adding there are no reports of fresh protests in the district.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who arrived here along with senior AAP leader Imran Hussain, told reporters that Malik’s detention was “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “The section used against terrorists has been slapped on an elected member for raising voice for the people of his constituency. It is very wrong.”

“We will fight this injustice on the streets, in Parliament, and, if necessary, in the Supreme Court,” he said while accusing the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting the AAP by employing repressive tactics.

“They have previously jailed Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and even me. Today, Mehraj Malik has been imprisoned,” he said.

The AAP leader said they are in Jammu to meet party workers and decide on the strategy to protest against “political victimisation”.

Authorities in Doda district on Tuesday imposed prohibitory restrictions in view of apprehensions of breach of law and order. Doda additional district magistrate Anil Kumar Thakur issued an order stating that the assembly of four or more persons is prohibited across the district until further orders.

The order directs that no individual shall deliver provocative speeches, raise slogans, or display gestures that may disrupt peace and communal harmony. Carrying lathis or sharp-edged weapons in public has also been banned.

Protests had also rocked Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Kishtwar on Tuesday. The National Conference, PDP, and People’s Conference condemned Malik’s detention, calling it an assault on democracy.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said that Malik posed no threat and termed the PSA detention wrong.