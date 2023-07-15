No outsider will be given land under PMAY: L-G Manoj Sinha

J&K’s L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that five marla land won’t be given to any outsider under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) but will be given to landless people in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K’s L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that five marla land won’t be given to any outsider under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) but will be given to landless people in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI File Photo)

Earlier, Sinha had been asked by leaders of different political parties to clarify whether the free land will be offered to outsiders and had raised apprehensions that the PMAY has been carved out for the outsiders.

Addressing a function in Baramulla town, Sinha said that marginalised section of society has the first right to government resources. “The vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ has brought transformation in the lives of underprivileged. We are working on holistic and scalable strategy to harness tremendous creative power of a large population,” he said.

Sinha without naming the leaders of various political parties said that some people are trying to mislead people by saying that free land is being provided to outsiders. “No free land will be given to any outsider in J&K,” he said and asked people not to create confusion over the free land being given to landless.

Sinha said that land to landless and a pakka house under PMAY will unleash the full potential of thousands of families and will meet their basic needs. “The government wants to see the last person in the queue gets a sense of empowerment and I want to assure these families that a promising future awaits you,” he added.

He said that cronyism, unethical nexus which had thrived in J&K for 70 years are being dismantled systematically. “ It has triggered panic among certain influential people and many having vested interests are trying to disrupt J&K’s growth but stringent action against corrupts will continue,” he said.

Sinha said that administration after proper review took a decision to provide landless families five malras land under PMAY to construct their own houses. “So far, 1,99500 homes have been sanctioned for homeless families. The figure includes 46000 SC and ST category families who were eligible for the scheme besides 2,711 families who had no land,” he said.

However, leaders of various political parties including two former chief ministers raised questions on homeless and sought clarification on the status of homeless people in J&K. “Only those homeless people who have been living in J&K before 2019 should be included in this scheme. After 2019 lot of people from outside state were brought to J&K. And if those people are included in scheme who have come recently then questions will be asked,” NC vice-president and former CM Omar Abdullah had said.

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also slammed the new scheme to provide land to the homeless saying the government was treating union territory as ‘war booty’ and distributing land to 10 lakh outsiders.