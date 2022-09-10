J&K’s youth find themselves surrounded by darkness: J&K PCC chief
Addressing a meeting of former Youth Congress activists, Wani exhorted them to bring about a change and empower the youth to shape a future of dignity and peace.
JAMMU: JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Friday that the youth of J&K were being suffocated by “repressive policies of the present government” and that “they find themselves surrounded by darkness”.
“The looming uncertainty coupled with the confrontational approach of BJP government has created a sense of despair and hopelessness among the youth. The Central Government’s unfortunate failure to reach out and build bridges of reconciliation and peace with our youth has created a political vacuum. In this grim atmosphere, our youth is being robbed of their right to dream of a dignified and prosperous future – which is a travesty,” Wani said.
He said the youth feels cheated and betrayed after promises made to them in 2014 were either broken or unapologetically abandoned.
“Promises were made during elections and votes were sought for specific purposes. The same promises were then bartered, without any inhibitions, for personal and familial political empowerment of a few people, while our hardworking, honest and sincere young men and women were let down and left to the mercy of uncertainty and turmoil. Due to this treachery, the trust deficit has been further widened to an extent where scepticism on the ground, far overshadows the utility of any rhetoric the Government has to offer”, Wani added.
Asking the youth activists to organize themselves at the local ground level in a decentralized manner, Wani asked them to lead a collective effort to bring about a change. “You are the harbingers of change and you have to work together and with utmost dedication and conviction to be a source of reprieve for the people. Together, the youth can lead a historic effort to rid J&K of political opportunism and deceit.”
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
-
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
