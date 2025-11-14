JK: Society needs to stand up against terror sympathisers: LG Sinha

The lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday strongly urged the civil society to stand up against terror sympathisers. LG underscored the importance of embracing change in the higher education sector and asked the faculty members to focus on skill-first curriculum. (HT Photo)

Addressing 19th convocation (second special convocation) of University of Jammu here, Sinha said that society must actively counter terrorism because it was a multifaceted challenge and society played a critical role in recognising and reporting suspicious terror activities and countering the radicalisation efforts.

“If the society doesn’t stand up strongly against terrorists then it will become an existential threat for society and destroy its stability, peace and progress,” he added.

The LG also emphasised upon identifying and segregating people, who provide shelter to terrorists and peddle secessionist ideology. “I want to request the enlightened people that it is the need of the hour to expose those who give shelter to terrorists and create extremist narratives. You must stand against such elements,” he said.

Terrorism poses a fundamental threat to the peace and progress and the people of Jammu Kashmir have suffered its brunt for more than three decades, he added. He, however, asserted that the security forces were determined to weed out the terror ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.

In his convocation address, LG underscored the importance of embracing change in the higher education sector and asked the faculty members to focus on skill-first curriculum, collaboration across disciplines and keeping pace with evolving trends to meet the demands of India’s economy and the society.

“There is a need to strengthen research infrastructure and its focus on outcomes by exploiting cutting-edge technologies. Artificial Intelligence is a reality today, not a technicality, and the sooner we accept the need to create a balanced blend of technology and human faculty, the more we will be able to adapt ourselves to modern transformation,” he said.

Your degree will open the door of opportunity for the first time but it is your talent, determination, dedication, reskilling and willingness to adapt to change that will ensure endless opportunities in future, he added.