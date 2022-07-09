Jobless man on gunpoint robbery spree arrested by Ambala police
Probing into the July 3 car robbery in Manakpur village of Ambala City, local police have arrested a 42-year-old jobless man who had also snatched two scooters in Mohali, including one from a minor girl on Airport Road on June 12.
The accused, Nazirgir, a resident of Patiala’s Rajpura, was arrested from his home town on Thursday. The Hyundai i20 robbed from Ambala and an imported pistol were recovered from him.
Giving details, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on the night of July 3, the accused had shot at a BJP leader and scrap dealer, Gulshan Kumar, 65, and his son, Paras Bhatia, 28, and snatched their Hyundai i20 car while they were inspecting their under-construction site in Manakpur village. While fleeing in the car, the accused left behind a Honda Dio scooter that became crucial evidence.
“During the probe, it was found that the said two-wheeler was robbed at gunpoint from a 14-year-old girl near Chhat light point on Airport Road in Mohali on June 12. There too, the accused had abandoned a Honda Activa, which was found to have been robbed from Dera Bassi on June 3,” the SP said.
Randhawa said several teams were on the robber’s trail after the July 3 incident and a joint team of CIA-1 and cyber cell, under inspector Sandeep Kumar, arrested him based on human and technical intelligence.
Turned to crime after losses in photography business
According to investigators, during interrogation, the accused disclosed that his wife and father died almost two decades ago, and he lived with his mother in Nalam Kalan village, almost 30 km away from Ambala.
“He used to have a photography business at his native village, but suffered huge losses, possibly amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and turned to crime to make easy money,” inspector Sandeep said.
“In the Airport Road incident, his motive was to snatch mobile phone and other valuables from the girl, but after being unsuccessful, he fled with her two-wheeler. He also replaced the number plate of all snatched vehicles after the crime. The number of the Ambala-registered Hyundai i20 was also changed with one bearing a Karnal number,” the SP said.
The official added that they were looking into the source of the imported pistol recovered from the accused.
He was presented before a court that granted three days of remand to the police.
Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence
The Punjab education department has terminated the services of two government teachers for remaining absent from duty for years. Swaranjit Kaur and Jatinder Kaur, both Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, were posted at the government primary schools in Chhota Singapura, Kurali block, and Banur block, Naraingarh Jhungian, respectively. In Swaranjit's case, deputy district education officer Santosh Rani had launched an inquiry on April 17, 2018, but the teacher did not join it.
Chandigarh court reserves order on Kalyani’s bail plea
A local court on Friday took up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, and reserved its order for July 13. Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21.
Heavy rain alert for Chandigarh on July 9, 10
After sunny weather for two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of heavy to very heavy rain in the city on Saturday. According to IMD, a rain spell is termed “heavy” when 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain is recorded in the city within 24 hours, while it is called “very heavy” if it's between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Chances of heavy rain will continue on Sunday as well.
Constable among four held for snatching ₹35 lakh in Punjab’s Kurali
Police have arrested four men, including a constable, for snatching ₹35 lakh from a businessman's workers by posing as GST sleuths in Kurali on June 6. The constable, Harjit Singh, is posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib. His accomplices have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Jassi; Barinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered ₹17 lakh of the snatched money from their possession.
Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor for anti-party activities
The Congress on Friday expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi from the party for six years over anti-party activities. The orders, issued by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, come a month after Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.
