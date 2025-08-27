Jobs for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims: Haryana Sikhs welcome state govt’s announcement

A day after Nayab Singh Saini led BJP government announced that it would provide jobs to one member each of the 121 families who had lost kin during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Haryana, the Sikh community on Tuesday welcomed the move. The chief minister informed that 121 Sikh from Haryana had lost their lives during the anti-Sikh riots.

During the ongoing assembly session on Monday, the house passed a resolution to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s martyrdom, after which CM Saini spoke of the extent of destruction during the ’84 riots.

The chief minister informed that 121 Sikh from Haryana had lost their lives during the anti-Sikh riots.

He stated that during the riots, 20 gurdwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, 3 railway coaches, and 85 vehicles were set on fire during the violence that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda welcomed the move as laudable and said even if it comes after 40 years, he and his committee appreciate the announcement.

“This is the first government in the state that has at least recognised the Sikhs. Though it should have been done a long back and that too by the union government, but we are happy,” he added.

Jhinda however raised questions on the official figures of 121 and claimed that the number is four to five times more.

“The victims are more than 500, but I’m amazed to see the numbers shared by the government. At least 50-100 families were destroyed in Hondh-Chillar village of Rewari. I’ve started preparing a list of all the victims of the state and will submit it to the chief minister. All should get justice,” the president said.

Similarly, TP Singh, former Executive Member of HSGMC (ad-hoc) and president of the Ambala-based Shri Guru Har Gobind Sahib Sewa Society also applauded the government.

“Only BJP is able to understand the pain of the Sikh victims. We expect that the government fulfils all promises not only for our community but also for the betterment of the whole state,” he said.

Haryana Minority Commission former chairperson Trilochan Singh meanwhile, termed the announcement as historic.

“INLD and Congress were in power for many years in Haryana, but no steps were ever taken in the interest of the 1984 riot victims. CM Saini has taken this historic decision. A large Sikh conference will be organised in Karnal on September 28 to thank the chief minister,” he added.

Punjab BJP hails Haryana’s promise of jobs to ‘84 riots victims’ kin

Punjab BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday welcomed the Haryana government’s decision to give government jobs to members of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In a statement, Punjab BJP’s core committee member Dhillon hailed the decision as a significant step towards justice, honour, and social rehabilitation.

Dhillon said the move would prove to be inspirational for other states.”The dark chapter of 1984 cannot be closed without justice and rehabilitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated that when politics is coupled with genuine intent, justice is assured,” the former MLA said.

Dhillon had earlier also welcomed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s handing over job appointment letters to the kin of 1984 riot victims.