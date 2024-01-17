close_game
Jobs in Israel: Ensure safety of Haryana youth, former minister asks governor

Karan Singh Dalal on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Haryana governor to ensure safety of youngsters being offered employment opportunities by the state government in war-torn Israel. In a memorandum to the governor, the Congress leader also sought withdrawal of a job advertisement released by the state government on the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) website.

Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Haryana governor to ensure safety of youngsters being offered employment opportunities by the state government in war-torn Israel.

“For the last 9.5 years, Haryana’s BJP-led government has failed to provide appropriate and deserving job opportunities to the unemployed youth. Recently, the state government notified jobs of construction workers, nurses and caregivers in Israel on the NSDC portal. The said advertisement has been issued when Israeli military operations are on in Gaza and the country is in a state of war,’’ Dalal wrote.

The former minister said that the advertisement for the said jobs offered attractive salaries subject to certain deductions and no contractual protection. “Accommodation expenses will be deducted from the candidate’s salary as per the location and range. Similarly, medical insurance charges will also be deducted from candidate’s salary and the candidates have also to bear their travelling expenses,’’ he wrote.

Dalal said that a look at the advertisement revealed that several important aspects have been completely ignored. The Union and state governments have not provided any protection to the candidates who are being sent to work in war-torn Israel, as no responsibility is being taken by the governments. “It is thus clear that the government is not concerned about the safety and security of its citizens,’’ he said.

The Congress leader claimed that about two lakh posts are lying vacant in the state but instead of filling these posts, the state government is putting the life of the youth in danger. “This step of Haryana government shows their inhumane attitude towards the youth,’’ Dalal wrote.

Follow Us On