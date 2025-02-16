JP Nadda inaugurates AIIMS Oncology Conclave at National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the 2nd AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS, Jhajjar campus on Saturday. Union minister JP Nadda speaks at a national seminar on cancer organised at the National Cancer Institute, Haryana. (@DiprHaryana)

As per the ministry of health and family welfare, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS, Jhajjar campus, is one of the largest public-funded healthcare projects in India, dedicated to providing innovative cancer care and research capabilities.

“The AIIMS Oncology Conclave aimed to bring together leading experts in oncology across all the Institute of National Importance (INIs) of India, to discuss advancements in cancer care, treatment methodologies, and ongoing research initiatives. With a focus on breast cancers and head and neck cancers, the conclave emphasized collaborative efforts in prevention and management of such cancers,” the Ministry stated.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda showed his elation over the growth and progress of the NCI since its inauguration in 2019, and stated that “the institute has matured into a world-class healthcare provider in a short span of six years and over time, it has evolved into a referral centre offering multidisciplinary care and providing better and patient-centric care”.

He appreciated the dedication of doctors, health workers and administration of the institute to make the progress happen.

Nadda also went for a special visit to the newly built nuclear medicine targeted treatment ward and the bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit at the NCI aimed at improving patient outcomes through state-of-the-art treatment options specifically for thyroid cancers and hematolymphoid cancers, respectively.

Underlining the importance of these developments, Nadda stated that “these new facilities will provide state-of-the-art care to many cancer patients in this region”.

He added, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the narrative is changing regarding the Indian healthcare system where Bone marrow Transplant is possible in institutes like NCI.”

He also announced that “the Government of India has approved the creation of 720 additional posts for NCI Jhajjar. These posts include: faculty positions, SRs/JRs, scientists, nurses, technicians and administrative posts and added that “with the creation of these additional posts, NCI will rise to greater heights.”

Nadda also felicitated the social activists and organisations who played quintessential roles in ensuring replacement-donation-free transfusion services to patients being treated at NCI in the last five years. Besides, he launched an education short film as a part of the tobacco cessation campaign of NCI’s preventive oncology unit.