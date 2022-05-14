JP Nadda to address rally at GLADA ground in Ludhiana today
BJP national president JP Nadda, who will be on a one-day visit to Ludhiana on Saturday, will conduct a meeting with the party’s state office-bearers, core group, district presidents and candidates of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.
He will hold a meeting with the industrialists of the city and address a rally at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road in the evening. State BJP president Ashwani Sharma visited the rally venue to check the arrangements on Friday.
Ahead of Nadda’s visit, local BJP leaders have gone all out to make their presence felt. Posters of Bikram Singh Sidhu are dotting key locations on unipoles and life-size cut-outs of Gurdev Sharma Debi are conspicuous at Aarti Chowk.
On Ferozepur Road – starting from Jagraon Bridge to Aarti Chowk- BJP workers have put up party flags and hoarding on dividers.
-
Pune district reports 48 more Covid cases on Friday
Pune: Pune district reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 266 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,771 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 12 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,642 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Truck-trailer mishap holds up Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic for two hours
A truck and a trailer collided near a traffic police post in Borghat section of the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Friday. The trailer overturned due to the impact of the accident causing a two-hour traffic jam on the high-speed corridor. Later, vehicle movement resumed after the heavy vehicles were cleared with the help of cranes. No casualty was reported, according to the police. Traffic was cleared two hours after the mishap.
-
Kidney swap case: Charity commissioner initiates enquiry against Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE A day after the Pune city police booked 15 doctors and senior officials of Ruby Hall Clinic in the alleged kidney racket case, another enquiry has been initiated into the case by the charity commissioner. Ruby Hall Clinic was the first to issue an official police complaint in the case as the complainant (woman donor) began approaching the media in connection with it.
-
Ludhiana: After years of neglect, martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home finally gets long overdue attention
After many years of neglect, martyr Sukhdev Thapar's ancestral home in Naughara is set to welcome high-profile guests over the weekend. While Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will carry out a march from the party's office at Clock Tower to Naughara to pay tribute to the martyr on Saturday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to visit the house on Sunday on the occasion of Sukhdev's 115th birth anniversary.
-
Navale bridge-Katraj chowk: Nightmare for vehicle users as road repairs drag for two years
Work on the service roads of the bypass highway between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk has left the stretch a nightmare for vehicle users. The bypass highway extension work and service road repairs between Katraj chowk and Navale bridge chowk is going on for two years, and commuters risk their lives while using the stretch that has reported many accidents in the past.
