‘Jugad rehris’ won’t be banned, says CM Mann

Chandigarh: After facing flak from the opposition parties over Punjab government’s earlier decision on ‘jugad rehris’, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of old motorbikes would not be banned.

The decision comes a day after the Punjab government withdrew its orders of challaning and confiscating ‘jugad rehris’. The Saturday’s orders asked the police in the districts to make people aware against using these vehicles as the Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana high court have banned the use of such vehicles.

However, Mann on Sunday expressed his displeasure over the earlier order banning ‘jugad rehris’ and summoned the officers of the transport department and unequivocally told them that his government has been formed for giving employment to the poor and not for snatching it from them. Mann said the contentious order must be withdrawn and warned that stern action would be taken for any such laxity in future. He also sought a detailed report from them.

“Thousands of people in Punjab earn their livelihood from motorcycle ‘rehri’. After summoning a meeting of the department, I have ordered that no motor ‘rehri’ should be banned. Our government’s aim is to provide employment to all, not to deprive anyone of it,” Mann said in a tweet.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday had faced a backlash from the opposition political parties and ‘jugad rehri’ owners for the order banning the use locally made carts. After the backlash, the Punjab Police on Saturday evening suspended its drive against the innovative carts made up of old motorbikes.

The additional director general of police (traffic) had asked district police chiefs to take no action against jugad rehri’ owners till further order.

In a letter dated April 18 to district police chiefs, the Punjab ADGP (traffic) had asked them to launch a special drive against such carts, citing that they could become a cause of accidents.

The opposition parties on Saturday had slammed the AAP-led government in the state, saying the ban would render thousands of people jobless.

Those who run ‘jugad rehris’ also condemned the state government’s decision and questioned how they would earn their livelihood. Several people across the state run ‘jugad rehris’ for selling fruit and vegetables, transporting materials such as cement, sand, electronic goods and sometimes and often passengers too.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a swipe at Mann in a tweet, saying, “if the government is run from Delhi, then such wrong decisions will be made.” However, he thanked the Punjab chief minister for rolling back the earlier decision to ban ‘jugad rehris.’