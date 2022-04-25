‘Jugad rehris’ won’t be banned, says CM Mann
Chandigarh: After facing flak from the opposition parties over Punjab government’s earlier decision on ‘jugad rehris’, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of old motorbikes would not be banned.
The decision comes a day after the Punjab government withdrew its orders of challaning and confiscating ‘jugad rehris’. The Saturday’s orders asked the police in the districts to make people aware against using these vehicles as the Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana high court have banned the use of such vehicles.
However, Mann on Sunday expressed his displeasure over the earlier order banning ‘jugad rehris’ and summoned the officers of the transport department and unequivocally told them that his government has been formed for giving employment to the poor and not for snatching it from them. Mann said the contentious order must be withdrawn and warned that stern action would be taken for any such laxity in future. He also sought a detailed report from them.
“Thousands of people in Punjab earn their livelihood from motorcycle ‘rehri’. After summoning a meeting of the department, I have ordered that no motor ‘rehri’ should be banned. Our government’s aim is to provide employment to all, not to deprive anyone of it,” Mann said in a tweet.
The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday had faced a backlash from the opposition political parties and ‘jugad rehri’ owners for the order banning the use locally made carts. After the backlash, the Punjab Police on Saturday evening suspended its drive against the innovative carts made up of old motorbikes.
The additional director general of police (traffic) had asked district police chiefs to take no action against jugad rehri’ owners till further order.
In a letter dated April 18 to district police chiefs, the Punjab ADGP (traffic) had asked them to launch a special drive against such carts, citing that they could become a cause of accidents.
The opposition parties on Saturday had slammed the AAP-led government in the state, saying the ban would render thousands of people jobless.
Those who run ‘jugad rehris’ also condemned the state government’s decision and questioned how they would earn their livelihood. Several people across the state run ‘jugad rehris’ for selling fruit and vegetables, transporting materials such as cement, sand, electronic goods and sometimes and often passengers too.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a swipe at Mann in a tweet, saying, “if the government is run from Delhi, then such wrong decisions will be made.” However, he thanked the Punjab chief minister for rolling back the earlier decision to ban ‘jugad rehris.’
Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab. Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to ₹2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of ₹6,000 crore.
TMC team meets Prayagraj family, demands impartial probe into murder of five
A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress on Sunday visited Khevrajpur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh where five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were murdered on Friday. The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar's granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Rajkumar's 5-year-old granddaughter Sakshi was found alive. He also alleged that his wife and sister were raped.
102kg heroin concealed in ‘mulethi’ consignment recovered at Attari ICP
Custom officials have recovered 102kg of heroin that was concealed in a stock of mulethi (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Amritsar customs commissioner (preventive) Rahul Nangare said the contraband was detected after goods were scanned in the X-ray machine as per the prescribed examination procedure.
Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings
The municipal corporation has imposed a penalty of ₹31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party supporter for illegally putting up congratulatory hoardings. The penalty has been imposed against the joint action committee (JAC) of Residents' Welfare Associations in Zirakpur through its president Sukhdev Chaudhary. Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party's victory in the Punjab elections.
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
