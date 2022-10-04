Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal
Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and ₹ 15,000 were also recovered from him
: The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a junior engineer of Haryana panchayati raj department red-handed for allegedly accepting illegal gratification of ₹ 15,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending bills.
As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, a contractor, Naresh Kumar, had filed a complaint alleging that JE Anand Prakash, posted in Karnal block, was harassing him to clear his pending bills and also demanded ₹ 15000 bribe from him.
Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and ₹ 15,000 were also recovered from him. He said that the JE has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics