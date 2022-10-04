Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal

: The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a junior engineer of Haryana panchayati raj department red-handed for allegedly accepting illegal gratification of ₹ 15,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending bills.

As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, a contractor, Naresh Kumar, had filed a complaint alleging that JE Anand Prakash, posted in Karnal block, was harassing him to clear his pending bills and also demanded ₹ 15000 bribe from him.

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and ₹ 15,000 were also recovered from him. He said that the JE has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court on Tuesday.