Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal

Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:07 AM IST

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and ₹ 15,000 were also recovered from him

Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal
Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a junior engineer of Haryana panchayati raj department red-handed for allegedly accepting illegal gratification of 15,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending bills.

As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, a contractor, Naresh Kumar, had filed a complaint alleging that JE Anand Prakash, posted in Karnal block, was harassing him to clear his pending bills and also demanded 15000 bribe from him.

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and 15,000 were also recovered from him. He said that the JE has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out