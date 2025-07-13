‘Justice at last’, says LG Sinha as he hands over appointment letters to kin of terror victims

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 victims of terror, whose cases were buried for the past four decades of militancy in Kashmir, with a commitment that all such families would receive justice, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering. A family member of a terror attack victim kisses the forehead of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during distribution of job letters to family members of the victims, in Baramulla, on Sunday. (PTIR)

Sinha also assured that FIRs will be registered where required and the properties unjustly taken away from them will be returned to them. “I met with some terror victims on June 29 in Anantnag which was heartbreaking... After consulting with the higher officials of administration, we arrived at a decision that they (the neglected terror victims) would get jobs and those who didn’t get financial support will be given assistance and will also facilitate self employment opportunities. And those incidents in which FIRs were not registered or properties were seized, the cases will be registered and their properties will be returned,” Sinha told media at Baramulla after handing over the appointment letters to 40 persons.

The development comes just two weeks after the LG on June 29 announced to reopen cases of those people who were killed by Pakistani backed terrorists during the years of militancy and the victim families never received justice. On July 1, Sinha had directed the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to reopen cases which were deliberately buried and directed the officers to file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to next of kins (NoKs) on priority.

In the function at Baramulla, many people present in the gathering expressed how they suffered silently without getting justice they deserved.

“In 2002 terrorists entered our house and killed my mother and uncle. Since that time no one listened to us even though so many governments came to power. Today we are thankful to LG Manoj Sinha for this initiative,” said Suhail Yousuf, a Kupwara resident.

Another man, Omar Kakroo, former chairman of Baramulla municipal council said that his father was killed on April 1, 2007, in the old town Baramulla on the doorsteps of a Ziyarat. “First I want to tell you that no religion has any concern with terrorism. My father was coming out after displaying the relics in the ziyarat and he was shot dead,” Kakroo said.

A woman from old town Kakar Hamam expressed her plight how her son was killed by militants in 2018 and how she suffered all these years.

LG Sinha said: “Justice at last! Handed over appointment letters to NoKs of terror victims. These families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Now, the stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are being brought to the forefront.”

He said that he was committed to ensure that these families receive the justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering. “It is a historic step to finally recognise and honour the thousands of innocent civilians in J&K,” he said.

The LG said that the truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. “No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were involved in brutal killings but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters,” he said.

The administration will now reach the doorsteps of all the families who have been waiting for justice for decades and jobs, arrangements for their rehabilitation and livelihood will be ensured.

“Helplines have been set up in districts to register grievances of terror victims. We are receiving hundreds of complaints from the 90s also. In many cases, FIRs were not registered, lands were encroached and properties demolished. I assure the people that culprits will not be spared,” he said.