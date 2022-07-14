Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd).
SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
Mukul Kumar, special secretary, scheduled castes and backward classes welfare department, has been nominated as member secretary.
The Commission shall undertake studies on the present social, educational and economic conditions of backward classes in the state, besides also looking into their representation and participation in government.
The commission will also assess the benefits provided to students from backward classes in educational institutions and employment opportunities available to them, an official spokesperson said.
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher
In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife. The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.
Firing at Panchkula cafe: Manager arrested for violating deadline
Over a week after a Ludhiana resident shot at a man outside Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 around 4 am on July 3, police have arrested the cafe's manager for running the establishment beyond the permissible deadline of 2 am. The manager, identified as Vijay Sharma, is a resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur.
CHB to offer new licences to heirs of deceased Small Flats allottees
UT adviser and Chandigarh Housing Board chairperson Dharam Pal announced that in cases where both the allottees, husband and wife have expired, after the allotment of Small Flats, a fresh licence will be created in favour of the surviving heirs, subject to them fulfilling requisite conditions. CHB initiates eviction drive An eviction drive was carried out by CHB in Dadumajra and Sector 38-West on Wednesday.
Neck-deep in complaints of overgrown trees, Mohali MC swings into action
Days after the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent, wherein a Class 10 student lost her life, the municipal corporation of Mohali finds itself neck-deep in complaints regarding overgrown and dangerous trees. In the past five days, the civic body has received around 50 such complaints and started a drive to cut overgrown and 52 additional dead trees, identified in various parts of the city.
