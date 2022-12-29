Juvenile among 2 members of Bambiha gang arrested for supplying weapons in Punjab

The local unit of State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday arrested two members of Davinder Bambiha gang from Sirsa, including a juvenile, and recovered two pistols and 13 live cartridges from them.

According to the police, the accused adult Sonu and the juvenile are suspected to be involved in a firing outside a bar in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on December 14.

According to sources, they had allegedly sought ₹1 crore extortion money from the owner of the bar, and fired outside his bar to threaten him. Police suspect that the firing was done based on the directions of Lucky Patial, the key handler of Bambiha group gang, after the death of Davinder Bambiha; who resides in Armenia.

Punjab Police arrested the accused as they were wanted for allegedly supplying weapons to their gang members in the state.

SSOC has nominated both the accused in an FIR registered against six people on December 19 under Sections 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Arms Act.

The accused, according to the police, were earlier booked in a murder case in Sirsa.

“We had arrested two persons in the same case, who named Sonu and the juvenile during interrogation. We are likely to recover more weapons from the accused during their police remand. They work on the directions of their gang members lodged in jails in the state who give them targets,” a police officer said.