Juvenile among 4 held for robbing shop in Mauli Jagran

Published on Oct 25, 2022 07:51 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested on Monday for robbing a shop at Mauli Complex in Mauli Jagran.

The other arrested suspects are Karan, 20, Sandeep alias Siggad, 18, and Hemant, 19, all residents of Mauli Complex on October 25.

In his statement, Sheshmani Pandey, 30, told that the four men entered his shop on October 21, thrashed him and also hit him on the head with a sharp weapon. They then stole eatables and other items from his shop and 8000 and fled. Police had registered a DDR then.

A case has been registered under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Mauli Jagran police station on October 25.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
