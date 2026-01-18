Kabaddi promoter murder: Main shooter killed in Mohali encounter

Karan Pathak, alias Defaulter, the 23-year-old prime suspect in the high-profile murder of kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, was killed in a police encounter in Kharar on Saturday morning. This is the second encounter by Mohali police in this case. Cops at encounter site in Mohali.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, during a press conference, said, “Pathak was in the custody of CIA staff when he complained of chest pain on Friday night. While being taken for medical attention, he reportedly managed to remove his handcuffs and flee around 11.30pm. Our search teams swung into action quickly, and one team spotted him in Roorkhi Kham village on the airport road. Karan, who was armed with a .30-bore pistol, opened fire at the police. He fired six to seven rounds at the police, while the police retaliated with approximately nine rounds.”

According to the SSP, Karan remained at large for six to seven hours.

“He opened fire on the police, and when they retaliated, he was initially shot in the leg. Even after falling, he continued firing, leading to the fatal exchange. Pathak was first taken to a private hospital, following which he was referred to the civil hospital in Kharar. The doctors at the civil hospital declared him brought dead,” SSP added.

The SSP said the police are also investigating how Karan was able procure a firearm after fleeing custody.

“After Karan escaped, he remained at large for six to seven hours before he was spotted in the village. We are investigating how he got the weapon. We are tracing his movements to check about the weapon,” the SSP added.

As per the police, the shootout, which occurred around 6 am, also left a police constable injured. The constable got shot in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Nine arrested to date

Pathak, a school dropout from Amritsar with a history of crime, was a high-priority target following the December 15, 2025, murder of Balachauria. The promoter was gunned down at point-blank range during a tournament in Sector 79, Sohana, in Mohali in front of scores of spectators.

Investigators revealed that the hit was planned as early as October 2025 to seize control of the lucrative kabaddi tournament industry, including sponsorships and player participation. The killing was allegedly orchestrated by foreign-based gangsters Balwinder Singh (Donny Bal) and Amarjit Singh (Khabba).

Pathak and his accomplice, Aditya Kapoor, alias Makhan, who is absconding, approached Balachauria on the pretext of seeking a selfie before shooting him in the head.

A six-state hunt involving the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) led to the arrest of nine individuals. The suspects were tracked across Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

Three accused were recently arrested at Howrah railway station in Kolkata after a dramatic cross-country chase.

While Pathak was the main shooter, Tarandeep Singh, 25, is alleged to have played a critical operational role in the conspiracy.

2nd encounter in 72 hours

Also, this marks the second encounter in the same case. Earlier on December 17, 2025, Mohali police had neutralised accused Harpinder alias Middhi, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran, during a brief exchange of fire in the Lalru area. Two police personnel had sustained bullet injuries during the operation. He was accused of being in constant touch with the shooters and coordinating their escape.

This is the second Punjab Police encounter in 72 hours. On January 14, Sukhraj Singh, 20, linked to the Prabh Dasuwal gang, was eliminated for the murder of Valtoha AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4. The killing was captured on CCTV, sparking outrage. Sukhraj, who was apprehended in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, was killed when he allegedly attempted to snatch a service weapon and escape while in police custody, leading to the shootout.

“Anyone who challenges the law will be dealt with strictly,” a senior officer warned, reiterating the state’s “zero-tolerance” toward organised crime and extortion networks.