Kaithal boy tops BSEH Class 12 exams

Bagging first position in the state, Arpandeep Singh, a student of Government Senior Secondary School at Kaithal’s Seon Majra secured 497 marks out of 500 in the Board of School education Haryana (BSEH) results which were announced on Tuesday. Arpandeep Singh (HT File)

Board chairman Pawan Kumar said that the pass percentage in the arts stream was 85.31%, in commerce it reached to 92.20% and was 83.05% in the science stream.

Karina of Rachna Senior Secondary School at Manauli in Sonepat scored 495 marks while Yashika of SD Kanya Maha Vidyalya at Narwana in Jind too scored 495 marks. Another girl, Saroj from Jind’s DN Model school got 494 marks. The first and second position holders are from commerce background and the third rank holder from arts stream.

Arpandeep Singh said that his father is a farmer and mother runs a beauty parlour. He said that he has been studying at the government school since Class 7 and was hopeful of getting a good score.

“I used to dedicate four to five years for self-study and revised the syllabus twice before appearing in the examination. I never attended coaching classes and remained focused on self-study. You can get good marks while studying in government schools. I want to become a chartered accountant,” he added.

Karina said that she had never expected to secure the second rank in the state in Class-12 exams. Her dream is to clear the UPSC examination and become an IAS officer.

Yashika from Jind, who shares her rank with Karina, said that her father Suraj Goel runs an electronic shop and mother Sunita Devi is a homemaker.

“I used to sleep for just four hours at night, and I was tense during the examination. I was expecting to secure first rank in the district, but I managed to get second rank in the state,” she added.

Fruit seller’s daughter bags third place

Saroj Devi, a resident of Jind’s Nagura village ranked third in the state, and she dedicated her performance to her father, who is suffering from cancer but is selling fruits to support his family.

“I had bagged third rank in the state in Class 10 exams also and I achieved a similar result in Class 12 exams also. My father wanted to make me a doctor, but we had to change the goal after we got to know about his illness. Then, I opted for the arts stream in Class 12 and my aim is to become an IAS officer,” she added.