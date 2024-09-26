Kalka: Ex-MLA Latika Sharma backs Shakti Rani at BJP workers’ sammelan

After remaining conspicuous by her absence from the election campaign of BJP candidate from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma, former MLA from Kalka Latika Sharma made an appearance at the BJP’s “workers’ sammelan” held in Kalka on Wednesday. Former MLA from Kalka Latika Sharma and prominent leader Sant Sharma extended their support to Shakti Rani. (HT Photo)

Latika was seeking a ticket from Kalka and after Shakti Rani Sharma was declared as the candidate, she distanced herself from the party’s campaigns. Latika joined the BJP’s office to back Shakti Rani. Along with her, prominent leader Sant Sharma also extended his support to Shakti Rani. With these endorsements, the BJP is expected to secure a major victory in Kalka.

At the event, Latika said, “The BJP is supreme for us. The party has guided the world and that every supporter must ensure Shakti Rani Sharma’s victory.” Reflecting on her decade-long association with the people, she called Kalka her home and reaffirmed her continued commitment to the BJP.

It may be mentioned that Union minister Manohar Lal, Haryana assembly election in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan were in Kalka to attend the event.