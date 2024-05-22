‘Kangana giving competition to comedian Kapil Sharma: Vikramaditya’s fresh jibe

As the war of words between Congress’ Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his rival from BJP, Kangana Ranaut, intensifies, Vikramaditya took a fresh swipe at the Bollywood actress on Wednesday, stating that her recent remarks were providing strong competition to comedian Kapil Sharma. Congress’ Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh during an election campaign on Tuesday. (ANI)

Speaking to the media in Mandi, Vikramaditya said, “I have asked her tough questions, but she always tries to hide behind an anti-woman stance. We take pride in all women who have brought laurels to the state. We respect Kangana Ranaut as well, but as I have said before, her time for entertainment is now over in Himachal Pradesh. She has made several statements that have left people in stitches. She is giving serious competition to comedian Kapil Sharma. I think she should return to Mumbai after June 4 to continue her film career or she could start ‘Comedy show with Kangana Ranaut’.”

Mandi parliamentary constituency is witnessing a high-octane contest between the two high-profile candidates, who have been duelling verbally ever since their candidature was announced.

In a recent dig at Kangana, Vikramaditya had attacked her for defaming the deity culture, even going on to say that the temples visited by her needed to be cleaned. In response, Kangana on Tuesday had said Vikramaditya was only working to instigate people’s religious sentiments against her.

The Congress leader has maintained that his opponent lacked vision for Mandi’s development and was only resorting to personal attacks during the campaigning.

Notably, Kangana had earlier called Vikramaditya “chotta pappu” and more recently a “spoiled prince who received ancestral inheritance”. She has even targeted both Vikramaditya and his mother, Pratibha Singh, for “being addicted to power”.

She had also attacked her opponent by saying that he did not treat his wife well and even harassed her a lot.

At several election rallies, even Vikramaditya took a dig at Kangana, saying she lacked understanding of history and facts. “To say that the country got independence only in 2014 is a grave insult to freedom fighters,” he had said.

Kangana’s ‘Facebook politician’ retort

Ranaut, meanwhile, hit out at Vikramaditya dubbing him a “Facebook politician”. She also criticised her opponent’s mother, sitting Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, saying had she given him good values, he would not be making “anti-women” comments.

“Sometimes they object to a woman going to temples, and sometimes they question a woman’s character,” she said, adding, “Where was his and his family’s vision for Mandi Lok Sabha when his family members were MPs from Mandi and he himself has been a minister for the last 15 months.”

Ranaut accused the Congress of making baseless promises. “Vikramaditya, tell me, if he has such a vision for Mandi, then why did he stand with the state government against the Sardar Patel University Mandi?” she questioned.

While taking a fresh jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress, Kangana said the alliance and the Congress party were communal and casteist. “For 70 years, Congress and its allies have been doing politics on these issues. Congress has betrayed the poor, SC/T, OBC, women and every section of the country. Therefore, today they only have one vote bank left.”