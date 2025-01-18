Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency screened in Chandigarh, Mohali remains tense

The screening of Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency faced widespread opposition in Mohali on Friday, leading to the movie’s shows being cancelled at all cinema halls in the district. Members of various Sikh organisations holding a protest against the movie outside Mohali Walk mall in Sector 62 on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

However, the situation in neighbouring Chandigarh remained calm, with the film receiving a positive response, as per ticketing websites. Major multiplexes in the city, including those at Nexus Elante Mall, reported mostly sold-out shows.

Mall officials confirmed that while extra security measures were implemented due to the sensitive nature of the movie, the screenings proceeded without any incident.

A senior police officer in Chandigarh said the city remained peaceful and there was no input of any violence outside any multiplex where the movie was screened.

Panchkula also recorded no protests. Police said routine checks were maintained at movie theatres with no special instructions to provide extra security.

In contrast, Mohali saw intense protests organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Sikh organisations and farmers.

The film, written, directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, sees her playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical political drama focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975-77.

Originally slated to release in June last year, it was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. It again missed out on its September 6 release date as it failed to obtain a censor certificate after Sikh organisations claimed the film misrepresented the community.

Its January 17 release was decided after the film received a censor certificate with multiple cuts.

Slogans raised against Ranaut

In Mohali, following the movie’s release, demonstrations were staged outside malls housing multiplexes in Sector 62 (Mohali Walk), Sector 66 (Bestech), Sector 67 (CP 67), Sector 118 (VR Punjab) and Zirakpur (Dhillon Plaza and Cosmo Plaza).

Protesters, waving farmers’ flags and chanting slogans against Kangana Ranaut, urged theatre owners to cancel the screenings. Protesters also expressed anger over alleged comments made by Ranaut against farmers during the 2020 farmers’ protests.

In response to the protests, heavy police presence was deployed outside multiplexes. Mohali DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal and other station heads were stationed at protest sites to ensure law and order, dispersing crowds and restoring calm.

Theatre owners, following instructions from the district administration, decided to cancel the movie’s shows.

We were advised not to screen the movie due to the protests,” confirmed a cinema owner.

A senior administrative officer confirmed, “We verbally instructed the cinema owners not to screen the film.”

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek shared that as many as 150 police personnel were deployed outside various multiplexes in the district. “No untoward incidents were reported from anywhere,” he added.

A day before the movie’s release, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had written to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking a ban on it.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parvinder Singh Sohana said the party had also submitted a similar petition to the chief minister through the Mohali deputy commissioner, arguing that the film could hurt religious sentiments and potentially stir unrest.