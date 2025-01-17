Kangana Ranaut on calls to ban Emergency in Punjab: ‘This is a propaganda to tarnish my image’

Several reports claim that Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release was paused in several parts of Punjab including Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda amid fear of protests. Now, the actor has reacted to the hurdle her film faces, calling it a "complete harassment” of artist”. Also read: No screening of Kangana’s film Emergency in Punjab Kangana Ranaut's Emergency released on the big screen on January 17.

She also assured everyone that she respects every religion. The actor feels the stir is a “propaganda” to harm her film.

Kangana's Emergency faces issues

According to a note issued by the film’s team, the release of the political drama has been paused in Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda. The decision came after communications from local administration authorities citing concerns over potential protests and the possibility of untoward incidents that could disrupt public order.

It stated that local administrations in the three Punjab cities have taken a preemptive stance, suggesting that the film’s narrative might provoke unrest among certain groups.

Kangana reacts

The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her angst over the obstacles her film is facing.

“This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened,” she wrote.

Kangana added, “I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency”.

This comes just a day after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann seeking a ban on the screening of Mandi BJP MP Kangana’s movie, Emergency, in the state. The film has been embroiled in a controversy after Sikh organisations, including the SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

About Emergency

The biographical political thriller that delves into the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, has been directed and produced by Kangana. The film stars Kangana as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and details the final few years of her tenure, showing the Emergency and Operation Bluestar.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in key roles. Fans will see Anupam as late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. After a long delay, Emergency released in cinemas on January 17.