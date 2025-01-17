Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone's role in Padmaavat ‘irrelevant’; Reddit says ‘she makes so much sense’

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her directorial, Emergency. In an interview with Abhijeet Bharti, the actor talked about how she was offered Deepika Padukone's role in Padmaavat but found the role 'irrelevant.' The clip has now surfaced on the internet, and Reddit thinks Kangana is right. Kangana Ranaut feels Deepika Padukone's role in Padmaavat was irrelevant.

Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's role in Padmaavat

Kangana Ranaut talked about how Deepika Padukone was "only getting ready throughout the film" in Padmaavat and said, "I was also offered Padmaavat. So, I said, 'Sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), if I could get the script of your film, it would be great.' To this, he replied, 'I never give scripts.' Then I asked, 'What is the heroine’s role?' He said, 'The heroine’s role is simply that the hero sees her for the first time in a mirror while she’s getting ready.' When I watched the film, I realized that the heroine is indeed just getting ready throughout the movie, and he was right."

Reddit agrees to Kangana Ranaut's statement

Reddit users agreed with Kangana Ranaut's statement, and one of them commented, "Umm, apart from her dance and the final scene, she is indeed only getting ready in the entire movie." Another comment read, "Gotta love Kangana’s savage analytical skills." Another Reddit user wrote, "Sometimes she makes so much sense." Agreeing with Kangana, another commented, "I mean she’s actually not wrong. Aside from the last scene, Deepika pretty much only spent the entire movie ‘getting dressed’ and exchanging looks with Shahid. That was the extent of it."

Based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the historical drama film was a success at the box office and collected ₹302 crore worldwide.

About Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency stars her as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The biographical drama also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film was released in theatres on January 17.