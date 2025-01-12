Kangana Ranaut reveals why she never worked with ‘good friend’ Salman Khan: ‘We had many opportunities but…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her equation with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, describing him as a "good friend". She revealed that despite having numerous opportunities to collaborate on projects, they haven't been able to work together yet. Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds to claims she interferes in direction and scripting: ‘Saara siyappa khatam karo’ At the moment, Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her film, Emergency.

What did Kangana say

During an interview News18, Kangana spoke about her bond with Salman, and the prospect of them working together.

She was asked about the possibility of sharing screen space with him in the future. To which, Kangana shared that she and Salman had several chances to collaborate in the past, but somehow, things never worked out.

“Salman is a good friend of mine, and we’ve had many opportunities where we could work together. But, you know, let’s see. Somehow it never came together," she said.

Earlier, during the trailer launch of the film, Kangana spoke about Salman. She said, “Agar Salman ji ko dekhein unki kitni fan following hai, kitna pyaar karte hain log unse. I think he is right now the top most, the most-loved star in the country. Jin logon ko unse pyaar hai, unse pyaar hai. Ab jin logon ki aankhon mein woh khatakte hain, woh to unse nafrat karenge hi. Jo log unki competition ke hain ya film industry walon ki baat kar rahe hain, na unki aankhon mein to woh khatkeinge. Hum unki jagah pe hone chahiye ya woh uss jagah pe kyun hai, to aise to logon ki aankhon mein woh khatkeinge (If you look at Salman ji, he has such a huge fan following, and people love him so much. Those who love him will continue to love him. But those who find him bothersome will obviously hate him — whether it’s his competitors or people in the film industry. In their eyes, he will always be a source of irritation. If we were in his place or if people question why he is in that position, then, of course, he will be bothersome to them)."

Kangana Ranaut’s next big screen

At the moment, Kangana is looking forward to the release of her first solo directorial venture, Emergency. The film stars Kangana as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and details the final few years of her tenure, showing the Emergency and Operation Bluestar. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in key roles. Fans will see Anupam as late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. After a long delay, Emergency will be releasing in cinemas on January 17.