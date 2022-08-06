Kangra’s Nurpur notified as new police district
The Himachal Pradesh government has notified Nurpur sub-division of Kangra district, which is the most populous district of the state, as a police district.
Nurpur would be the 14th police district of the state. Apart from 12 districts, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area is also a separate police district. The Himachal Pradesh home department issued a notification on Nurpur being granted police district status. With the creation of Nurpur as a police district, a superintendent of police will be stationed at the border town. The new police district will have Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Fatehpur, Jawali and Rehan police stations under its jurisdiction.
It will facilitate people of four constituencies, including Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali, who otherwise had to go to Dharamshala, besides strengthening the law and order situation in the area. Nurpur and Indora are sensitive from security point of view as they share teh border with Punjab.
Himachal Pradesh forest minister and Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania had been pursuing the issue for a long time.
During chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s visit to Nurpur on June 2, Pathania had publicly raised the demand for the status of police district to Nurpur, citing drug trafficking and illegal mining issues. He state cabinet had given its approval to create Nurpur as a police district on July 28.
-
Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula
The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday. The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore. Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested.
-
Father-son duo booked in Panchkula for selling mortgaged property
Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a bank by selling mortgaged property. The accused, Baldev Chand Bansal and his son Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are directors of the Daruya-based Avril Traders Private Limited. A complaint was lodged by Sector 8, assistant general manager with the then Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Ajay Kumar.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after a brief closure in the morning due to fresh landslides and shooting stones at Ramban, said officials. The 174 Amarnath Yatris, who were held up at Chanderkote in Ramban district, proceeded for Baltal and Pahalgam routes, they added. People are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from traffic control units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.
-
Chandigarh Congress protests rising prices, GST on essential items
The Chandigarh unit of the Congress party on Friday staged a protest against the rising prices, imposition of GST on essential food items and the Agnipath scheme. The march, led by party's Chandigarh president HS Lucky, was stopped by police after the protesters covered some distance from the Sector 18/19 light point while heading towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan.
-
Mohali Aerocity development: PSPCL to probe takeover of incomplete system from GMADA
A day after the GMADA chief administrator sought a detailed report from the engineering department over excess payment of ₹8.76 crore to the agency that developed Aerocity, the PSPCL superintending engineering has also marked an inquiry to the officers concerned who took over the incomplete equipment from GMADA in 2019. GMADA had allotted the ₹131-crore project to develop the area to the agency in December 2011.
