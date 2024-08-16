Kanungo killed in head-on collision between car, truck

A kanungo deployed in Samrala died after an over speeding truck collided head-on with his car at Dehlon road on Friday before hitting an autorickshaw. In the mishap, the auto driver also suffered injuries. A kanungo deployed in Samrala died after an over speeding truck collided head-on with his car at Dehlon road on Friday before hitting an autorickshaw. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred near Satsang Ghar on Dehlon Road in Sahnewal when an over speeding truck coming from the wrong side hit the Swift Dzire car before hitting an autorickshaw.

According to the police, the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol and the impact of the collision was so strong that the car was badly damaged.

The victim has been identified as Gurmail Singh, 55, of Koom Khurd, who was deputed as Kanungo in Samrala.

The injured has been identified as Vijay Kumar of Shimlapuri. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana but sensing his critical condition he was shifted to the DMC Hospital.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police toiled hard to remove the body from the car which was badly mangled.

He added that the police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Sohan Singh. An FIR has been lodged against the accused.