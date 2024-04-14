 Kapurthala: 150 shanties gutted - Hindustan Times
Kapurthala: 150 shanties gutted

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Apr 14, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Fire officer Ravinder Kumar said the fire tenders from Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kartarpur were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which, as per initial probe, started while cooking food.

Nearly 150 shanties, illegally set up on Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road, outside the premises of the railway coach factory, were gutted in the fire in the wee hours on Saturday. No loss of life was reported and it took fire brigade teams nearly three hours to douse the flames.

“It required eight tenders to control the fire. Luckily, the occupants, most of them migrant labourers, managed to evacuate and reach safer places before the fire engulfed the shanties,” he said.

Kapurthala: 150 shanties gutted
