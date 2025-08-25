Kapurthala admn on high alert amid rising water level in Beas

Deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal on Sunday stated that the administration is continuously monitoring the water levels in the Beas river and urged people in the Mand area to exercise caution due to the rising water levels caused by heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited flood-affected areas in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Panchal said the water level in the Beas river has been rising, and residents in low-lying areas of the Mand region should remain vigilant.

Presently, 1.33 lakh cusecs of water is presently flowing in Beas. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Sunday released 65,499 cusecs of water from the Pong dam through spillway gates and turbines. Last year, 14,011 cusecs of water was discharged on the same day.

“The district administration is fully prepared and has made robust arrangements to handle any adverse situations. The SDRF teams have already been deployed for the protection of life and property,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited flood-affected areas in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday.

After taking the tractor ride to assess the losses, Sukhbir demanded the central government to provide a financial package in order to ensure relief during floods. Speaking to farmers at Baupur barrage, Sukhbir said, “The Centre should provide a financial package to the state to counter flooding, besides Haryana and Rajasthan government should also create certain funds to help the affected areas in Punjab.”