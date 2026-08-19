Kapurthala court discharges 3 cops in 2023 abetment to suicide case

The court of additional sessions judge, Kapurthala, has discharged dismissed Punjab Police inspector and two other cops of abetment to suicide charges in a 2023 case related to alleged suicide by two brothers. Navdeep’s lawyer Rajiv Puri said the evidence mentioned in the police chargesheet failed to substantiate any role of the accused in the FIR. (HT File)

On September 2, the Kapurthala police had booked three police personnel — inspector Navdeep Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh and woman constable Jagjeet Kaur — under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of suicide.

The FIR came after two brothers — Manavjit Singh Dhillon (34) and Jashanbir Singh Dhillon (26) — went missing under mysterious circumstances on August 16, 2023. A day later, family members claimed that both the brothers ended their life by jumping into the Beas. However, three years on, their bodies have not been traced.

“Even if all the allegations made in the report under Section 193 BNSS are proved, no offence of abetment to commit suicide is made out. Therefore, there is no sufficient ground for proceeding against the accused persons. Accused persons are discharged,” the court observed on Tuesday.

Navdeep’s lawyer Rajiv Puri said the evidence mentioned in the police chargesheet failed to substantiate any role of the accused in the FIR.

“The prosecution came up with a weak chargesheet against the accused. The application moved by the accused Navdeep Singh was that the case is registered on the basis of false and frivolous complaint. There is not an iota of incriminating evidence against the applicant. Even if the entire police report is believed to be true, offences under Sections 306, 506 ,34 of IPC, are not made out,” said Puri.

The FIR stated that Navdeep, who was then posted as SHO division number 1 police station, Jalandhar, was investigating a marital dispute between the sister of the victim’s friend and another party, for which they were called to the police station on August 16, 2023. It was alleged that the accused SHO and two other accused were favouring the other party, due to which one of the brothers got into an argument with the SHO. Furious over it, the accused misbehaved with both the brothers.

On August 17, 2023, the younger brother allegedly jumped into the river, and his elder brother, who is missing, went in to rescue him.

On August 25, the SHO was transferred to police lines a day after an inquiry was marked against him for allegedly harassing the two brothers. He was subsequently dismissed from the service.

On September 1, 2023, a highly decomposed body was fished out from the Beas and the family claimed it to be of one of the victims.

“A DNA test was conducted using a sample obtained from the victim’s father. However, the results did not match, as noted in the court order dated May 15, 2024.