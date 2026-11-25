A 35-year-old man from Bholath in Punjab’s Kapurthala district was allegedly shot dead in the United States by an unidentified assailant on Sunday night. Paramjit Singh Ghuman, alias Pamma (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh Ghuman, alias Pamma. He was returning from work when the shooter allegedly opened fire at him.

Davinder Singh Ghuman, Paramjit’s uncle, said the family received a phone call from his friends in the US on Sunday about Paramjit’s murder.

“We have been told that he was sitting in his car after finishing work when the accused opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot,” Davinder said. He added that Paramjit had moved to California a decade ago and was well settled in the US.

He said the family had urged the ministry of external affairs to take up the issue with their counterparts in the US so that the assailant could be brought to book. “The motive behind the murder is still unclear, and there hasn’t been any communication from the US police so far,” he added.