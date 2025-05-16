Karnal BJP invites opposition leaders for Tiranga Yatra

Karnal BJP district Parveen Lather on Thursday met senior opposition leaders of the city to invite them for Tiranga Yatra to be led by Union minister and local MP Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday. BJP district president Parveen Lather during his meeting with former two-time Karnal MLA Sumita Singh to invite her for Tiranga Yatra in Karnal. (HT Photo)

Lather first met former two-time MLA Sumita Singh and Congress’ mayor candidate in the recent elections Manoj Wadhwa at their residences, accompanied by former BJP district president Ashok Sukhija and others.

Later, in the day, the delegation also met Haryana JJP president Brij Sharma, who is a native of Karnal and INLD district president Surjeet Singh.

Party said that all invitations were being sent for the participation of all societies, classes, communities in the “Shaurya Samman Tiranga Yatra”.

Speaking with HT, Lather said that this yatra will be held in Karnal at the ward level and will be non-political with participation from all social, religious and political organisations.

“I’ve personally met senior leaders of all major political parties and have taken time from several others. I will also call many leaders to invite them for the yatra. There could be ideological differences between us, but all are united for the country,” he added.

In a statement, the party said that the yatra is being organised in honour of the unparalleled bravery of the Army, Air Force and Navy and through this Tiranga Yatra, the BJP will tell the countrymen about the invisible sacrifice and hard work of the army.

In addition to Khattar, all the MLAs of Karnal district will also be present, where all the religious and social organisations of Karnal will take out the yatra from their respective areas and will gather at Karnal’s Ramlila Ground at 5 pm where the Tiranga Yatra will be flagged off.