Karnal co-op sugarmill to get an ethanol plant

Haryana government will establish an ethanol generation plant at the newly set up cooperative sugarmill in Karnal, said chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to the CM, once the plant comes up, the mill will have the capacity to generate 120 kilo-litre per day (KLPD) ethanol every day. The decision will help around 2,650 farmers of 132 villages who are associated with the mill as the ethanol plant will generate additional income and so the farmers’ payments can be cleared on time.

Ethanol plants of 60 KLPD and 100 KLPD have already been set up at the Shahbad cooperative sugarmill and Yamunanagar’s Saraswati sugarmill. The government has also approved a 90 KLPD plant for the Panipat cooperative sugarmill.

Cooperative department officials said the government is considering setting up plants at all the sugarmills, including Rohtak, Karnal, Sonepat, Jind, Kaithal, Meham, Gohana and Palwal.

The CM also announced that the Karnal sugarmilll will also produce jaggery and raw sugar and a canteen will be set up for farmers and labourers. Replying to a question, the CM said the government was also working on a policy under which the prices of paddy straw will be fixed.