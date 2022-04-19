Karnal farmers protest auction of agriculture land of loan defaulter farmer
Agitated over the auction of nearly two acre agricultural land of a loan defaulting farmer, hundreds of farmers associated with farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Monday.
The protesters alleged that the bank had sold out his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh. They are demanding that the farmer’s land be returned to the farmer as he is ready to repay his loan.
Protesting under the banner of BKU (Chhotu Ram) and BKU (Tikait), the protesting farmers accused the government of taking away farmers’ land for pending loan of a few lakh.
As per information, farmer Rishpal Singh, of Jalala Viran village in Karnal’s Nissing block, had taken a loan of ₹11 lakh in 2007 for a cattle shed and diary from a nationalised bank.
He had repaid only four instalments but failed to return the entire loan as per schedule and later, the amount increased to ₹17 lakh, with interest.
Now, the bank had reportedly auctioned his land mortgaged for loan to a bidder in e-auction around three years ago.
The farmer alleged that there were no prior notices for auction of the land to them and now, he came to know that his land has been sold out to a Panipat-based man, Deepak Kadyan, on e-auction.
The matter came to light on Saturday when buyer of the land, along with a police team, reached the village to take possession following court orders but they faced protest from farmers, and police returned back.
Shiv Charan, in-charge of the Sitamai police post, said owner of the land had provided orders of debts recovery tribunal, Chandigarh to claim possession and a police team reached the village for possession but following the protests, they returned back.
Police said they will again visit the village in the presence of a duty magistrate for compliance of orders of the tribunal.
-
Two held for Congress leader’s son’s murder in Yamunanagar
Two days after the 35-year-old son of a Haryana-based Congress leader was shot dead and three others were left injured by a group of men, two assailants were arrested for their involvement in murder, Yamunanagar police said on Monday. They were identified as Harpal and Nitesh, both from Kuruskhetra's Ladwa. The latter usually works for the former, police added.
-
Delhiwale: Connecting India through music
There is no knowing as to which song in which language may waft you over while passing by this music store. One afternoon, it was a Haryanvi folk number, while another time it was a satire song in Kumaoni. Its continuance reflects in the owner's failure to find a “better line of work”. Owner Rajendra Gupta, he founded the shop in 1992. “I started my business by stocking Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.”
-
World Liver Day: ‘You may get hepatitis C sharing nail clippers, towels of infected person’
Sharing personal items, and possibly even towels, pose infection risks as these may carry traces of blood and may present a risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is more commonly associated with sharing needles or equipment for injecting drugs. It's important to note that hepatitis C isn't easy to catch. Doctors said that damage to the liver is being caused with increased use of pesticides in food items.
-
Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts' administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence. Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.
-
Global Ayush summit: UP Ayurveda experts to participate in Gandhinagar meet
A five-member team, including a Vaidya and four Ayurveda experts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, in Gandhinagar, from April 20. The team includes Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University; Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, UP; in-charge officer schemes at directorate of Ayurveda, Dr Ashok Kumar Dikshit; Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey and Prof YB Tripathi of Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU, said Vaidya Dubey.
