Karnal girl gets gold at taekwondo championship

Rishita Dang, a native of Karnal and student at Christ University, Ghaziabad, won the gold medal at the 15th Haryana Cup Senior Boys and Girls Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024 held at Ambala Cantt.

She won the medal in the under 73 kg girls’ category and is also a gold medallist at 1st Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League Nationals in U-67 kg, held at Cuttack, Odisha.

On this occasion, Jasbir Singh Gill, general secretary, Haryana State Taekwondo Association, congratulated all the medallists and participants.