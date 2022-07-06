Karnal jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances
Three days after he was arrested in a scuffle case, a 24-year-old inmate of Karnal district jail died under mysterious circumstances.
As per information, the deceased, Rajat Kumar of Kheri Man Singh village, was arrested by the Karnal police for his alleged involvement in a scuffle case. Jail officials said that his health started deteriorating on Monday evening and he was taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Family members of the deceased have alleged negligence on the part of the jail authorities and demanded an investigation.
Amit Kumar, superintendent, Karnal district jail, said that the medical history of the deceased revealed that he was a drug addict and he complained of restlessness and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors in the jail’s hospital were giving him treatment for the same. On Monday evening, there was a sudden drop in his blood pressure and he was taken to the KCGMC where the doctors declared him dead.
However, the actual cause of the death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report and the body has been handed over to the family members.
-
Transfer of U.P. doctors: Applications pour in for rectification of anomalies in orders
Over 100 doctors have filed applications for rectification in their transfer orders issued recently by the health department. The anomalies cited include transfer with two years left for retirement, transfer in violation of couple posting and transfer within one year of previous transfer. The district women's hospital in Bulandshahr had two regular gynaecologists and one of them was transferred to Rampur and two others are on long medical leave.
-
Accommodate us in local medical colleges, Ukraine-returned students urge government
Four months have passed since they returned from war-hit Ukraine, the future of 1,800 students from Haryana hangs in the balance due to the lack of decision and a framework by the National Medical Commission for their further studies. The students and their parents are worried and waiting for the government to take a call as they are unable to return to Ukraine.
-
Lucknow Aam Mahotsav: Plant tree at home, eat mangoes in two years
Stalls at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav are selling saplings of dwarf mango trees which can be grown in small spaces or in pots at homes. “There are more than 200 varieties of tree saplings both Indian and foreign breed including Amkiba, Amrapali, Gulab Khas, Arunika, Mia Jaki, Noor-Jahan, Fana, Swarekha, Alphanso, Langara, Tommy Atkins, Sensation, etc,” said Ahmed, who has been in the business for last 30 years.
-
Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police
Recently elected chairperson of the Kaithal Municipal Council, Surbhi Garg and several BJP leaders also met Haryana home minister Anil Vij at his residence. Accompanied by senior JJP leader KC Banger and others, chairperson of Gohana Municipal Council, Rajni Virmani also paid a courtesy visit to the home minister. Vij also constituted an SIT in an alleged case of culpable homicide after a group of men appeared before him from Sirsa demanding justice.
-
BSP launches membership drive in Lucknow region with focus on Muslim leaders
The Bahujan Samaj Party launched a membership drive in the Lucknow region with former minister and Samajwadi Party rebel, Mohammad Irshad Khan joining the party. Khan who has influence over the Muslim community in Unnao and Lucknow districts rose in rebellion against the Samajwadi Party leadership after the 2022 assembly election. Alleging that leaders and workers belonging to the Muslim community are neglected in SP he quit the party in mid-April.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics