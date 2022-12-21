Karnal MBBS students continue protest against bond policy

: Hundreds of MBBS students of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital here continued their agitation on the 51st day on Wednesday against the bond policy.

The protesting students took out a protest march, accusing the government of not addressing their concerns even their agitation is going to complete two months. They alleged that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was adamant on his stand and was not ready to hear the students.

Later, they handed over a memorandum of the demands addressed to the chief minister to the district authority.