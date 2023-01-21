Karnal medical college students allege sexual harassment by OT technician

Several girl students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH), Karnal, have accused an OT technician of sexual harassment and mental torture.

The matter came to light during an inspection by a committee of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha as the students of BSc (OT technician) first year batch submitted the written complaint to Seema Trikha, chairperson of the committee. In the complaint addressed to the chief minister, the students accused the technician of harassing them physically and mentally for the past few months.

They also accused that he lured the students to help them in getting a job at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. They alleged that he also offered the students to go on a Vrindavan tour from January 22 to 26 and assured them that he will mark their attendance, but when they refused, he started harassing them.

They alleged that he used abusive language and told double meaning jokes in front of girl students.

The students have sought the immediate intervention of the chief minister and demanded a strict action against the OT technician. Trikha assured a fair investigation and said the matter has been referred to the internal complaint authority and it has been told submit the reports within 15 days. She said that further action will be taken as per the findings of the internal committee report.

However, when mediapersons contacted the director of the KCGMCH, Dr JC Dureja, he said that action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation as directed by the Vidhan Sabha committee and the OT technician has been sent on three weeks leave.

