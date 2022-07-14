Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday.
The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year. Spread over 140 acres on the outskirts of Karnal city along National Highway 44, the estimated cost of the project is around ₹761.51 crore.
As per the project details, the 750-bed super specialty hospital is being constructed at a cost of ₹433.36 crore, the administrative block is being made at a cost of ₹156.90 crore and a residential block is coming up at a cost of ₹169.75 crore.
The buildings of nursing and physiotherapy colleges have already been constructed at ₹26 crore and classes have been started. The medical university will not only help people of Haryana, but will also provide medical facilities to people in nearby states.
Scholarship scheme: File affidavit on probe deadline: HP high court to CBI
Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit on when it will complete its probe into a 2018 case of alleged irregularities in a centrally-funded post-matric scholarship scheme for reserved categories. A bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Shyam Lal. The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a fresh status report.
Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest
A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday. The owner of a private coaching centre, Rajeev Sharma, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.” The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur
Three persons, including Jind's district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer and hurling casteist slur, officials said. JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner's office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.
Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%
With Himachal Pradesh's positivity rate jumping to 8.5% over the last month, the government has ramped up contact tracing to arrest the virus' spread. There were 41 active cases in the state in the first week of June, however, they now stand at 1,580. On Wednesday, too, the state clocked in 358 fresh infections. Kangra has nine clusters, Mandi has two, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una and Shimla have one each.
Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani. Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.
