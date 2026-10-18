From harsh summers to heavy monsoon showers, 5 design strategies to make your outdoor spaces weather-ready in India
From choosing the right materials to adding shade, here are ways to design outdoor spaces that can handle Indian weather.
Outdoor spaces are becoming an important part of how we experience our homes. A shaded garden for morning coffee, a pathway for an evening walk, or a courtyard for children can change how a residential property is used. For many homeowners, these spaces are also becoming places to relax, spend time with family and take a break from the pace of everyday life. In India, these spaces also have to deal with intense summer heat, heavy monsoons and dust. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohana Sarah, founder and CEO of Green World, shared five changes that can make a difference.
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1. Design shade around everyday life
Rohana highlighted that shade is one of the simplest ways to make a garden more comfortable during warmer months. Landscape elements like trees, pergolas, covered seating, and pathway orientation can create cooler places for spending time outdoors. In larger residential communities, design elements like shaded routes can make commutes to common spaces more pleasant.
2. Choose materials that can live with the climate
Outdoor materials need to cope with strong sun, dust, humidity and heavy rain. “Natural stone, treated timber and durable metals can work well when suited to local conditions,” said Rohana. Flooring needs particular care. A surface that becomes very hot in summer or slippery after rain can discourage people from using an outdoor space. How a material will age should be part of the decision from the beginning.
3. Design for rain before the monsoon arrives
According to Rohana, heavy monsoon rainfall coupled with poorly planned drainage can leave common spaces difficult to use. Smart landscape design in larger residential communities can help manage heavy rainfall through design interventions like ground slopes, drainage, permeable surfaces and planting.
4. Plant for the climate and the experience
Plant selection needs to reflect the conditions of the property. Sunlight, soil, water availability and local weather all influence how well a planting scheme will perform, along with the maintenance one can manage. “In general, a well-planned planting palette with native and climate-adapted plants can make a landscape easier to sustain,” said Rohana.
5. Plan outdoor spaces as an extension of our lifestyle
Rohana highlighted that outdoor spaces with thoughtful landscapes can become an experiential place where residents can enjoy quality personal time. In larger residential developments, landscape design can connect these experiences through pathways, gardens, play areas, courtyards, and shared spaces.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More