Karnal police baffled on recovery of 3 times more money than the looted amount

: The police here were taken by surprise when they arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in a loot case and found that the recovered amount was three times more than the amount mentioned by the victim in his complaint.

The police officials said that they recovered ₹ 24.41 lakh from the possession of the accused, while the victim, Sita Ram, a labour contractor, in his complaint had disclosed that the two bike-borne robbers had snatched a bag containing ₹ 8 lakh only from the Karnal railway station on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested from the city on Wednesday and they will be produced before the court on Thursday. A case under section 379A of the IPC has been registered in this regard at the civil line police station.

In his complaint, Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns. He along with another person reached the railway station with ₹ 8 lakh in cash, which was to be taken to Patna to be paid to the labourers. As they parked the car in the parking, two miscreants came on a bike and fled after snatching the cash bag.

Police officials claimed that they recovered the whole cash and during the interrogation, the robbers too claimed that they had found the entire money from the bag they had snatched from Ram from the railway station.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, an employee of the victim who was carrying the bag at the time of the incident; his brother Rohit and friend Sanjay, all residents of Karnal city.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that Rahul hatched the conspiracy and shared all the information with his brother and Sanjay.

On how the police recovered more money from the accused as the victim told that the bag only had only ₹ 8 lakh, the SP said that ₹ 24.41 is the looted amount.

The complainant has been called to clarify as to why he mentioned a lesser amount and it is part of the investigation, he added. ENDS

