Karnal police baffled on recovery of 3 times more money than the looted amount
: The police here were taken by surprise when they arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in a loot case and found that the recovered amount was three times more than the amount mentioned by the victim in his complaint.
The police officials said that they recovered ₹ 24.41 lakh from the possession of the accused, while the victim, Sita Ram, a labour contractor, in his complaint had disclosed that the two bike-borne robbers had snatched a bag containing ₹ 8 lakh only from the Karnal railway station on Tuesday.
The accused were arrested from the city on Wednesday and they will be produced before the court on Thursday. A case under section 379A of the IPC has been registered in this regard at the civil line police station.
In his complaint, Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns. He along with another person reached the railway station with ₹ 8 lakh in cash, which was to be taken to Patna to be paid to the labourers. As they parked the car in the parking, two miscreants came on a bike and fled after snatching the cash bag.
Police officials claimed that they recovered the whole cash and during the interrogation, the robbers too claimed that they had found the entire money from the bag they had snatched from Ram from the railway station.
The accused have been identified as Rahul, an employee of the victim who was carrying the bag at the time of the incident; his brother Rohit and friend Sanjay, all residents of Karnal city.
Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that Rahul hatched the conspiracy and shared all the information with his brother and Sanjay.
On how the police recovered more money from the accused as the victim told that the bag only had only ₹ 8 lakh, the SP said that ₹ 24.41 is the looted amount.
The complainant has been called to clarify as to why he mentioned a lesser amount and it is part of the investigation, he added. ENDS
Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials
UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city's border with Panchkula on Wednesday. The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.
Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe
Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said Krishan Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.
Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes
Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. One caught with 12-gram heroin Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.
IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
